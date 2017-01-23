Slow enrollment decline continues

PENDLETON, Oregon – Over the past month, the Pendleton School District has lost another 10 students. Superintendent Andy Kovach says the losses are spread evenly through all grade levels. Meanwhile, he says the district is continuing to work to stop the slow drain.

“We’re doing it with our CTE (career and technical education) program, with our alternative school,” he said. “We’re looking at trying to join a partnership with other school districts to start our own online platform that would help us to reach some of those kids. It’s going to be a lot of small pieces how we turn the enrollment situation around.”

The decline of 10 students means that there are 83 fewer students this year than there were in January 2016. It is not uncommon for student populations to shrink as the school year progresses. Hermiston shows a decline of eight students this month. However, that city is robust so the student population this year is 175 students larger than at the same time last year.