Sheriff to ask for new employee

PENDLETON, Oregon – Umatilla County is getting a jump start on the next fiscal year’s budget, asking department heads to get their proposed spending plans ready. The county commissioners sent a message that there would be no added personnel, because of the shortfall that’s anticipated.

Sheriff Terry Rowan says he’s not following that request, but he believes he can justify the move.

“In this particular budget, we’re going to be asking for one more person in the dispatch center to help operations and help mitigate the flood of calls that we get, especially on the emergency fire and EMS site,” he said.

He admits it won’t be easy to add a new staff member.

“There’s going to be quite a process going forward with that proposal, but really that is the area of significant need, so we decided to highlight that in this budget,” he said.

Since taking office, Rowan has added 15 new employees to the sheriff’s office. He says he’s worked hard to identify available funds to make that possible and he plans to do it again to get a new dispatcher.