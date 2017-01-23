DA finds expert for cattle neglect case

HERMISTON, Oregon – When Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies found a herd of badly neglected cattle near Hermiston earlier this month, District Attorney Dan Primus decided to consult an expert. Deputy District Attorney Jake Kamins is appointed to handle animal abuse cases throughout the state.

Kamins works out of Corvallis, but is available to travel anywhere there is a case involving animals. The owner of the cattle is 55-year-old Mike Hockensmith.

“I have had Mr. Kamins appointed as a deputy district attorney to Umatilla County, specific to this state only,” Primus said. “At this point I kind of turn the reins over to Mr. Kamins.”

Primus says his office will be keeping an eye on the case, mainly to learn the ropes about such cases.

“We live in an agricultural area where this stuff happens,” Primus said. “We see these sorts of cases and really we want to utilize Mr. Kamins to assist us in this case, but also kind of teach us moving forward with what it is that we need to do.”

Hockensmith faces civil and criminal charges.