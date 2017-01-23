Cougar stalking pets is killed

LA PINE, Oregon – Over the course of a week, a cougar had been spotted in a populated section of La Pine and had attacked three pets in the area. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies killed the cougar Saturday.

The first report alerted deputies that a family dog was attacked by a cougar. That attack was confirmed and the sheriff’s office notified the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The second report saw the cougar getting closer to homes.

“The reporting person was calling their cat inside their residence when the owner observed the cougar on their front porch with the deceased cat,” Sgt. Jayson Janes wrote in a news release.

On Saturday, deputies received a call regarding a cougar attacking a dog. The reporting party advised them that he believed the cougar was located under his deck. Deputies responded to the scene and that’s where they found the cougar, which they ultimately shot, citing the danger it posed to the public.

“There are numerous houses in this neighborhood, which is located less than one-quarter mile from a day care and approximately one mile from Rosland Elementary School,” Janes wrote.