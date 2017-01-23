Commissioners have two meetings today

The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meets this morning and one of the items on the agenda are joint management agreements with both the city of Umatilla and the city of Hermiston. The agreements deal with county roads as both cities look to grow.

Then, the county commissioners will head to Hermiston for the work session slated for 6 p.m. with the Hermiston City Council. The group will discuss progress at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center.

After the work session, the council will convene its regular meeting at 7 p.m. The councilors will consider both a water rate increase and a recycled water rate increase. If approved, the increases will begin in March.

The council will also consider realigning parallel parking spaces on the north side of East Gladys Avenue between Northeast Second and Northeast Third. Changing to angled parking spaces will allow more cars to park in the downtown core.