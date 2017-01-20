Work continues on old city hall

PENDLETON, Oregon – The city of Pendleton is keeping an eye on the work being done by the Quezada family as they work to install a new roof on the fire-gutted old city hall on Southeast Dorion Avenue. Mayor John Turner says it seems the family and the city are on the same page.

“City Manager Robb Corbett and I and (Police Chief) Stuart Roberts and the city attorney (Nancy Kerns) had a nice meeting with the Quezada family last week and sort of laid out exactly what they kind of needed to do in phase one – getting the building buttoned up,” Turner said.

Simply roofing the building is not enough, however.

“After that, once they get it sealed up, Robb Corbett’s going to work with them to finish out making the building habitable again, which is what the ordinance requires,” the mayor said.

The family had failed to complete the roof within a year of the destruction caused by homemade fireworks that took the life of Eduardo Quezada in July 2015. City ordinances set a one-year limit to restoring a damaged building to a habitable state, before fines of up to $500 a day can be levied. While the Pendleton City Council voted recently to begin fining the Quezadas, the actual fine the family faces has not been set by the city magistrate.