Neglected herd is improving

HERMISTON, Oregon – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says deputies are continuing to monitor efforts to strengthen a 175-head herd of neglected cattle near Hermiston that were seized from 55-year-old Mike Hockensmith earlier this month. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 14 deceased cattle and 15 that were considered severely malnourished.

“We have seized the herd, but we’ve left them in place and we’ve contracted with a couple of individuals to take over feeding and watering,” he said. “We have oversight daily.”

A plan is in place for what will happen when the herd’s health improves.

“Our next plan is to work the entire herd through a chuting system to get a better evaluation of each animal, ear-mark them, medicate them, etc.,” he said.

Rowan says when deputies arrived there was no hay anywhere and the water troughs were frozen over. The sheriff says cattle ranching is a gamble and he believes Hockensmith rolled the dice, lost and didn’t realize it.

Civil and criminal charges are pending against the owner and Rowan says in the meantime, the county is footing the bill to care for the herd.