First citizens lauded

MISSION, Oregon – The 61st annual First Citizens Banquet was held tonight at Wildhorse Resort and Casino. The theme was Razzle Dazzle and the local stars were out. The Woman of the Year is Judy Wilkins and the Man of the Year award went to Dean Foquette.

Hill Meat Company is the Business of the Year. Boss of the Year was given to Kathy Nooy of U.S. Bank. Employee of the Year is Lori Sutphin of Main Street Dental.

The Tourism Excellence Award was given to the Pendleton Center for the Arts. Dr. John M. McBee was recognized for Customer Service Excellence. The President’s Award was bestowed to Altrusa International of Pendleton.

Wilkins has been an active volunteer for her church, schools and civic organizations since she moved to Pendleton in 1979. From Campfire to the Pendleton School District she has given her time for numerous projects. She has coached junior high basketball, volunteered at track meets and taken tickets for wresting events and golf and tennis tournaments. Wilkins is one of the founding members of Buck Boosters as well.

Sports was not her only involvement. She was a reading tutor at West Hills Elementary School, worked for years for Helping Hand, and helps at the Round-Up Barbecue. Once a month she organizes a midday meal at the Salvation Army, and has served as an elder and a deacon at her church.

Foquette is a native Pendletonian who has supported far more than athletics in the Round-Up City. He was praised for quietly offering financial support to those who find themselves in need, mowing and weeding neighbors’ and senior citizens’ yards and church grounds.

Sports, of course, is where Foquette has made a mark with generations of Pendleton’s children and adults. He has been a coach, mentor and volunteer for decades. His many involvements include coaching girls basketball at Helix and boys basketball at Echo, reviving the Babe Ruth baseball program, founding the Outlaws baseball team for men 40 and older, co-founding the Pendleton Linebackers Club, starting the AAU Clash at the Border basketball tournament, and founding and coaching wiffle ball for 5 to 7 year old girls and boys.