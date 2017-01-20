BENT gets busy with help from SWAT

PENDLETON, Oregon – A total of 14 people were detained in three unrelated raids by the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team this week. The raids were in Pendleton on Tuesday, in Milton-Freewater Wednesday and in Stanfield Thursday. The Oregon State Police SWAT team assisted in the last two actions. At least four of those picked up are known gang members.

Two people were arrested in the Pendleton raid, which Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts says was low-key compared to the other two. The biggest action was the one in Milton-Freewater.

“Ten persons were detained and/or arrested,” Roberts said. “Charges include but are not limited to possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Stolen firearms and a whole lot of other stolen property was discovered.”

For the most part, the drug at the root of the busts was methamphetamine, but BENT detectives also found heroin at the Pendleton raid.

Roberts said the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office will be working the stolen property portion of the case. In the Milton-Freewater bust, Roberts says three known gang members were among those taken into custody. Two people were also arrested in Stanfield, one of them a known gang member.

“To make that characterization, there’s essentially 16 criteria that are utilized to determine if somebody can be characterized as a gang member,” Roberts said. “We suspect more of them are bona fide members.”

BENT received OSP approval to utilize the SWAT officers in the final two arrests because of their considered potential for violence. The members deployed from throughout the state in spite of the hazardous driving conditions. They joined with BENT to serve those warrants using what is called a “surround and call-out” operation. While the flash-bang entries shown on television may be more dramatic, Roberts said this method may give defendants more time to dispose of some of the narcotics, but fares better when cases come to trial.

He lauded OSP for its help in the raids, which he stresses were totally unrelated. He said while all three were drug suppliers, they did not utilize the same suppliers in their operations. BENT detectives were still at the Stanfield scene when Roberts filled KUMA News in on the action. He said that once they have inventoried all that was seized, more details and the identification of those arrested will be released. He said the investigations into the three cases have gone on for months.

“Basically, BENT has had no sleep this week,” he said of the detectives carrying out the investigations.