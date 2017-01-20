1/20 Closures and Delays

Updated 7:30

Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop at 9:30 a.m.

Hermiston Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Rocky Heights’s morning ABLE class is also canceled. Las escuelas de Hermiston comenzarán 2 horas más tarde, hoy viernes, 20 de enero, debido a las condiciones de las carreteras. La clase ABLE que sucede en la mañana en Rocky Heights se cancela también.

ODOT: East. Ore.: In eastern Oregon I-84 is now open both EASTBOUND and WESTBOUNT between Pendleton (Exit 216) and Ontario (Exit 374). In the Columbia Gorge area the freeway remains closed between Troutdale (Exit 17) and Hood River (Exit 64) due to heavy ice on the roadway and is expected to be closed throughout the day. Due to the lengthy freeway closure, there are few-to-no safe truck parking areas available in communities between Pendleton and Hood River. Motels in these communities may be booked full. Westbound travelers should plan to use alternate routes west of Pendleton. Other closed highway sections in Union and Baker counties include the Cove Hwy. (OR237) between Island City and Cove (MP 0-13) and Pyles Canyon Hwy. (OR237) between Union and North Powder (MP17-32).