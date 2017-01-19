Urban flooding possible with thaw

PENDLETON, Oregon – As the snow slowly gave way to slush, National Weather Service Hydrologist Marilyn Lohmann says that while flooding is a concern in some cases, she is not worried about creeks and rivers.

Flows are up in both the Umatilla River and McKay Creek, Lohmann said. However they are not expected to flood. She is concerned because of the problems that could be presented by blocked storm drains, giving water no place to go. That problem is referred to as urban flooding. Officials have urged residents to help by unblocking any storm drains they see that are backing up. Lohmann says there could also be some small stream flooding.

The saving grace will be that it’s due to get colder at higher elevations, and precipitation there will prevent a big melt of the snowpack, taxing the banks of creeks and rivers.

Lohmann did say she also worries about the possibility of avalanches with the heavier snow. A high avalanche warning has been posted by the Mt. Hood Avalanche Center due to changing conditions. The Wallowa Avalanche Center has also issued an avalanche advisory for the Blue and Wallowa mountains.