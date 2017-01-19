Unemployment down in December

SALEM, Oregon – Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent in December, down from 5 percent in November. For the same month in 2015, the jobless rate was 5.3 percent. Oregon’s decline in unemployment over the past year is in line with the national average as well.

In December, nonfarm payroll employment grew by 5,000 jobs. That’s more than the average monthly gain of 4,400 recorded over the prior 12 months. It also follows a strong November gain of 5,200 jobs.

The new jobs in December were the strongest in professional and business services and government. Only one major industry had a substantial job loss, as transportation, warehousing and utilities cut 500 jobs.

Over-the-year growth in Oregon continued at a strong pace. Payroll employment grew by 2.9 percent since the year before. That’s nearly double the national growth rate. The fastest growing industry was construction, with an uptick of 7,000 jobs putting its growth rate at 8.1 percent. No industry declined over the last 12 months, but both manufacturing and retail trade expanded by less than one percent.