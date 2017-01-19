School district to work on strategic plan

PENDLETON, Oregon – The Pendleton School Board is planning for the future. Superintendent Andy Kovach says the board has hired Mike Dugas of Vision Creation Consulting in Beaverton to develop a strategic plan for the district.

“We’re going to be working over the next couple of weeks in developing a team of people, and then we have set four meetings for sure in February, March and April where we’re going to meet with Mr. Dugas,” Kovach said.

The plans will be discussed in depth and the superintendent says input from the public is necessary to make it work.

“In between those meetings and afterwards, we’ll be taking them to different interest groups here in this community, including the public, to get feedback on their thoughts or if they have other suggestions,” he said.

Kovach says the strategic plan will be for the next five years, and will go into great detail for the first 18 months.