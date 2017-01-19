City stands against OSP cuts

PENDLETON, Oregon – The Pendleton City Council is not impressed with Gov. Kate Brown’s proposals to drastically cut the budget for the Oregon State Police. Brown’s budget proposes slashing funding to the narcotics division as well as closing down the crime lab in Pendleton.

Closing the crime lab would force forensic investigators to come from the Portland area. The facility in Pendleton is the only one in eastern Oregon.

“That’s a significant problem not just for the Pendleton police, but the police departments in every city in northeast Oregon and the sheriffs’ departments,” Mayor John Turner said.

Turner cited the recent closure of Interstate 84 in Cascade Locks because of an ice storm. He said if a crime were committed the scene would have to be secured until technicians could arrive, even if it meant waiting days.

“This is a big deal,” he said. “Who’s going to pay for the transportation of evidence and that sort of thing? Is that going to add an unfunded mandate to all our law enforcement agencies? This is something that we need to press Salem on.”

In addition to the resolution opposing the closure of the lab, the council also passed a resolution in opposition to Brown’s proposal to cut positions in the OSP narcotics division. OSP narcotics detectives are a vital part of the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team, according to area law enforcement.