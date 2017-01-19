Abandoned vehicles plague police

PENDLETON, Oregon – Icy roads resulted in abandoned vehicles yesterday morning. Police Chief Stuart Roberts says it is difficult for his officers to respond because not all their vehicles have four-wheel drive and are designed so they cannot use chains for traction.

“If they can’t get up and down the street, we don’t have any kind of special equipment that allows us to do it either,” Roberts says of the people who call for help. “However, we’ll make the emergent responses, evaluate situations, and try to get vehicles moved if and when possible.”

He said yesterday’s problems were the worst his officers have faced so far this winter.

“We’ve had a number of complaints about vehicles either being left in roadways, blocking driveways, pulling into a person’s driveway and leaving with no notification to the property owner, blocking mailboxes – I mean the gamut,” Roberts said.

Meanwhile, Roberts was bracing for another set of problems as the snow melted into water.

“We get puddled water and there’s a separation with the roadway that can occur there as well in terms of hydroplaning,” he said. “You never necessarily know how deep or the causational (sic) factor of the puddle is.”

Officers will also have to respond to flooding.

“We’re going to see issues with people’s homes and other things being compromised because of the thaw,” he said. “We’re going to be busy for the next several days. The thaw presents some pretty unique challenges for us.”