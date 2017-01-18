Weather headaches remain in headlines

The anticipated ice storm quickly caused the Oregon Department of Transportation to shut down Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River to the west. Meanwhile, by last night ODOT had closed the freeway from Pendleton all the way to Ontario as well because of extreme winter weather conditions.

While temperatures are headed above normal, that’s not the case for the Grande Ronde Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for that area through noon Thursday. White-out conditions are predicted. Last night, the La Grande Police Department asked all residents to stay indoors due to falling tree limbs and power lines as well as shingles blowing off roofs in the city.

In the waters of the equatorial Pacific, the temperature is waffling between a weak El Nina and a neutral weather pattern.

“We’re right at that threshold of a half degree Celsius below normal for the equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures,” Meteorologist Dennis Hull said. “You know you could kind of attribute this to a La Nina pattern. We have the Pacific Northwest and the northern tier states getting a barrage of winter storms, and then the Southern states, they’re kind of on the dry side, which is very typical of a La Nina pattern.”

According to the long-range AccuWeather forecast, this area will enjoy highs above freezing for the rest of January, but the lows will be below 32 degrees for most of the month.