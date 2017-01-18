Pot taxes due soon

SALEM, Oregon – The year is new, but for those who sold recreational marijuana in October through December, there are already taxes to be paid.

The Oregon Department of Revenue reports that medical marijuana dispensaries that sold recreational marijuana under the early-start provision, final returns and tax payments are due by Jan. 31. For recreational retailers who were licensed by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission during the fourth quarter of last year, their first returns are also due by the end of this month.

Dispensaries are allowed to file their returns by paper, but recreational retailers are required to file electronically. They utilize a program called Revenue Online available through the Department of Revenue website. Businesses that engaged in both types of sales will be responsible for filing two returns for the fourth quarter: one on paper and one electronically.

DOR urges people who plan to make their payments in cash to schedule payment appointments as soon as possible. There are a limited number of appointments available throughout the month and those at the end of the month tend to fill up quickly.

Now that the early-start provision has ended, the permanent state tax rate of 17 percent is now in effect for all recreational marijuana sales, which can only be made at licensed retail facilities. Consumers in many parts of the state will also see an additional three percent local tax added to their purchases.

The majority of cities and counties that allow the sale of marijuana are asking the state to collect its taxes on their behalf. If the DOR is collecting for the local government, businesses will fine one quarterly return and make one monthly remittance for both sets of taxes (state and local).

Whether local taxes are remitted through the state or through municipalities, it is the responsibility of the businesses to make their payments.