OAC top priority: transportation funding

PENDLETON, Oregon – Umatilla County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry Givens has ended his term as chairman of the Oregon Association of Counties, but remains on the group’s executive board. He says the top legislative priority for OAC this session is a transportation package that spreads funding to the areas in the state that have been short-changed.

“You have the extremes from the amount of money and the support that Multnomah County gets to a county like Wheeler County that has not been getting hardly enough to even buy a dump truck,” he said.

Givens says it is natural that Multnomah County, with a much greater population density should get more but not as much as the current formula allows. He says that Umatilla County Public Works Director Tom Fellows and others have been working on a more reasonable formula.

“I think we gain something in the proposal right around $800,000 to $900,000,” he said. “Wheeler County, I think, would get around $300,000 or $400,000.”