Closures and Delays

Update as of 9 a.m.

College Place Sch. Dist.: Closed. All Activities canceled.

Yellowhawk: Closed

Prescott Sch. Dist.: Closed

Dixie Sch. Dist.: Closed. ,due to half day on school calendar. No activity bus runs

Waitsburg School District: Closed, No preschool

Touchet Sch. Dist.: Closed. Special program family night is canceled and will be rescheduled. All other sports and activities are canceled.

UMATILLA TRIBAL OFFICES OPEN AT NOON

Umatilla County, Morrow County, Wallowa County government offices are all CLOSED today.

Paterson Sch. Dist.: Closed

Walla Walla Community College: CLOSED

State of Oregon: As of 8:45 a.m. state agency offices are closed in Wallowa County today due to severe weather conditions. State agency offices are also closed today in these counties: Gilliam, Hood River, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wasco.

ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 is now open for local traffic between Tower Road (Exit 159, 5 miles west of Boardman) and Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton). The short freeway section is being open mainly of local traffic to get home. Commercial truck drivers are advised to stay where they are until the freeway opens completely. Truck parking is limited and motels and other services are filling up between Boardman and Pendleton. I-84 in eastern Oregon remains closed EASTBOUND between Pendleton (Exit 216) and Baker City (Exit 302), and WESTBOUND between Ontario at Exit 374 and Pendleton (Exit 216). The WESTBOUND freeway also remains closed west of Boardman at Exit 159. In the Columbia Gorge, both EASTBOUND and WESTBOUND freeways remain closed between Troutdale (Exit 17) and Hood River (Exit 64). Numerous state routes are also closed in Umatilla, Union and Baker counties due to area-wide freezing rain, snow, high winds and zero visibility in some areas. We know this is frustrating for travelers and commercial haulers, but this severe storm has already contributed to numerous crashes and trailers blown over. Wind gusts are reported in some areas at 80 mph. Blowing snow is creating blizzard-like conditions. Ice, snow and the high winds are impacting numerous highways.

Kayak: All routes are canceled for the day.

Umatilla & Morrow Co. Circuit Courts: Closed. Umatilla (Pendleton and Hermiston)CLOSED TODAY. Morrow delayed opening until 10:00am

State of Oregon: As of 11:00am state agency offices are closed in Baker County today due to severe weather conditions. State agency offices were also closed earlier in these counties: