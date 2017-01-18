1-19 Cancellations and Delays

Updated as of 1 p.m.
Cancellations
Cove School District
Elgin School District
Imbler School District
North Powder School District
MORNING ECSE preschool in Boardman and Umatilla school districts and Punkin Center, Hermiston (Afternoon will be held as scheduled)
NO PRESCHOOL IN BOARDMAN, UMATILLA AND HERMISTON
Touchet Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Delays
Boardman and Irrigon schools in the Morrow County School District: 2-hour delay
Dayton School District: 2-hour delay, no morning preschool, no breakfast
Hermiston School District: 2-hour delay (Breakfast of Champions cancelled, Rocky Heights ABLE classes cancelled)
Paterson School District: 2-hour delay, no morning preschool
Stanfield School District: 2-hour delay
Umatilla School District: 2-hour delay
Athena: 2 hour delay
Stanfield: 2 hour delay
Ione Schood District: 2 hour delay
ODOT
East. Ore.: In eastern Oregon I-84 is now open EASTBOUND between Pendleton (Exit 216) and Ontario (Exit 374). Chains may be required, obey all chain laws. The WESTBOUND freeway is still closed between Ontario (Exit 374) and Baker City (Exit 302), but is expected to open later today. In the Columbia Gorge area the freeway remains closed between Troutdale (Exit 17) and Hood River (Exit 64) due to heavy ice on the roadway and is expected to be closed throughout the day. Due to the lengthy freeway closure, there are few-to-no safe truck parking areas available in communities between Pendleton and Hood River.
