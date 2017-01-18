1-19 Cancellations and Delays

Updated as of 1 p.m.

Cancellations

Cove School District

Elgin School District

Imbler School District

North Powder School District

MORNING ECSE preschool in Boardman and Umatilla school districts and Punkin Center, Hermiston (Afternoon will be held as scheduled)

NO PRESCHOOL IN BOARDMAN, UMATILLA AND HERMISTON

Touchet Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

Delays

Boardman and Irrigon schools in the Morrow County School District: 2-hour delay

Dayton School District: 2-hour delay, no morning preschool, no breakfast

Hermiston School District: 2-hour delay (Breakfast of Champions cancelled, Rocky Heights ABLE classes cancelled)

Paterson School District: 2-hour delay, no morning preschool

Stanfield School District: 2-hour delay

Umatilla School District: 2-hour delay

Athena: 2 hour delay

Stanfield: 2 hour delay

Ione Schood District: 2 hour delay

ODOT

East. Ore.: In eastern Oregon I-84 is now open EASTBOUND between Pendleton (Exit 216) and Ontario (Exit 374). Chains may be required, obey all chain laws. The WESTBOUND freeway is still closed between Ontario (Exit 374) and Baker City (Exit 302), but is expected to open later today. In the Columbia Gorge area the freeway remains closed between Troutdale (Exit 17) and Hood River (Exit 64) due to heavy ice on the roadway and is expected to be closed throughout the day. Due to the lengthy freeway closure, there are few-to-no safe truck parking areas available in communities between Pendleton and Hood River.