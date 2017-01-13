Thaw will bring new problems

PENDLETON, Oregon – The chill that’s blanketing the area set record lows late Wednesday and early Thursday at the Whitman Mission in Walla Walla and the experiment station north of Pendleton at 12 below zero. Meanwhile, the process of thawing out will begin painfully Sunday night with patchy freezing fog and highs in the upper 20s.

“Then, Monday night we’re looking at the possibility of some freezing rain, snow, and sleet – definitely warming up,” National Weather Service Observation Program Leader Jim Smith said. “By Tuesday, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-30s, and by Wednesday maybe the mid- to upper-40s.”

That’s when a new set of problems will begin.

“We’ll have a lot of moist marine air moving over the region,” Smith said. “We’re looking at flooding concerns possible by the end of next week. All kinds of problems.”

Flooding dangers will not only be due to a rush of melting snow. In addition, ice dams have formed in creeks and streams causing water to back up and they will also melt.