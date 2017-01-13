New year, new gas prices

PORTLAND, Oregon – Gas prices are rising and Marie Dodds of AAA Motor Club says they will continue to be higher this year than they were in 2016. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a bright side, however.

“AAA still believes that when you look at the big picture, pump prices will remain relatively cheap compared to what we were paying a decade ago,” she said.

Dodds says that the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline could approach or pass the $3 mark this year, but won’t go a lot higher.

“I don’t think we’re going to be in a situation that we saw in 2006, 2007, and 2008,” she said. “In fact, in 2008, the Oregon average peaked. Its all-time high was $4.29 a gallon.”

Dodds says the production cutback by OPEC and other oil-producing nations is affecting the prices. Meanwhile, the industry is waiting for the cartel’s first output report since the cutbacks began. It’s due to be released on Feb. 15.