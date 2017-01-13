Fire chief wants facts for voters

PENDLETON, Oregon – Pendleton Fire Chief Mike Ciraulo says that how people vote on the bond measure for a new fire station in May is not as important to him as getting the information out to the voters on why the facility is needed. He and other officials are working to meet the public and spread the word.

“We want everybody to get good information to make a fully informed decision by May,” he said. “Whether they vote yes or no is really irrelevant from the perspective that I want an informed electorate.”

Since two other municipal bonds are about to retire, Ciraulo says the bond will cost the average homeowner $1.80 a month. The bond isn’t just for a new station to replace the aging, molding building on Southwest Court Avenue. It will also allow the department to purchase life-saving equipment.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day we want the citizens to understand this is not about us, it’s about how we serve them,” he said. “It’s your decision, citizens, what level of service you would like.”

The bond measure would close the old fire station headquarters and build a new structure with room for training exercises at the site of the old St. Anthony Hospital building.