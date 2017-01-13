Falling skies: Roofs in danger

Throughout Oregon, as snow and ice pile up, there are reports of roofs collapsing. Here’s a look at some of those incidents:

Earlier in the week, the Department of Human Services building in Ontario was evacuated because of fear of a roof collapse. In addition, Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) said other roofs in the city that are impacted. Albertson’s and Walmart closed to have roofs inspected. Ore-Ida has suffered some roof collapses in the Treasure Valley area, as have Brown Packing Company and Les Schwab Tires.

In Hillsboro, the roof of a produce warehouse partially collapsed Thursday morning because of heavy snow. Five people who were asleep in the building, escaped unhurt. Utilities were shut off to the building in case of a natural gas leak.

The inflatable roof over a sports complex at a Jewish community center in Portland collapsed. The Mittleman Jewish Community Center states the facility will be closed until Sunday.

The roof of a magnet school at Kenwood Elementary School in Bend collapsed early Thursday morning. The entire school district’s schools have been closed so roofs can be inspected..

Lynch Elementary School in Redmond was closed Thursday morning out of concern for the amount of snow on the roof.

A Federal Express facility in Bend has been evacuated because of fears that roof would collapse and The Bend Bulletin reports that a wall of that building buckled. In addition, the roof of a a building holding trucks in Bend collapsed Wednesday night.

Each building has different weight limits for its roof. State officials stress that it is very dangerous to climb on the roof in snowy weather. People should either use a snow rake from the ground or call a licensed roofing contractor to access the roof. If you choose to use a rake, pay attention to where the snow will land and watch for falling icicles.