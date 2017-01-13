Barreto: Let’s fix future PERS problems

SALEM, Oregon – Oregon state lawmakers are floating ideas on how to rein in the Public Employee Retirement System. Attempts to cut the PERS payout have all been overturned in the courts, so Rep. Greg Barreto (R-Cove) says legislators have to tread carefully.

“I know Betsy Johnson and Tim Knopp are working on some ideas to curb some of the spending,” he said. “I’m not sure how much that will do.”

Johnson, a Democrat, and Knopp, a Republican, are leading a work group and at least two bills have come from those sessions that are up for consideration when the new session convenes on Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, Barreto says lawmakers should concentrate on PERS for the long haul and make it more like retirement plans offered in the private sector.

“The big thing right now is looking down the road and saying, ‘Look, we need to start making decisions right now, on how this is going to affect us 10, 15, 20 years down the road,’ ” he said.

PERS has about a $22 billion unfunded liability at present.