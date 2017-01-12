Train derails on reservation

MISSION, Oregon – Twelve railroad cars derailed Monday night on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The Confederated Umatilla Journal reports the derailment occurred approximately 20 miles east of Mission near Bingham Road.

Three of the cars were carrying unspecified hazardous material. Union-Pacific says there were no spills and no injuries. The CUJ reports that one of the cars was carrying adhesive, methanol and sulfuric acid, although it was not listed as a HazMat shipment by the Oregon Emergency Response System.

An update from the railroad to OERS stated that a HazMat crew was expected to arrive within an hour and that 12 cars were on the ground. Lights were set up to help the crews work through the night.

OERS notified the Oregon Department of Transportation’s rail division, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.