Snow joke: Brown declares emergency

SALEM, Oregon – Following a morning meeting with Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) and Sen. Ted Ferrioli (R-John Day), asking that a state of emergency be declared for the snowstorms in Malheur County, Gov. Kate Brown did them one better. She has issued a state of emergency for all of Oregon.

Brown’s office says the declaration was called because of requests by numerous local officials and the recommendation of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.

“As snow continues to accumulate and local authorities respond to provide core services and clear roadways, all available state resources will be made available to ensure the safety of communities throughout Oregon,” she said. “I urge all Oregonians to follow the recommendations of local authorities and avoid travel while ODOT crews clear roads and work to restore core services.”

Brown directed the OEM to coordinate the deployment of the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Oregon State Police, and the Oregon National Guard to give support to communities in need of assistance.

The state of emergency expires in 30 days unless Brown chooses to terminate it sooner.

The meeting with Bentz and Ferrioli also included a telephone conference with Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce and Ontario Mayor Ron Verini. Bentz said it was prompted by calls for help with challenges presented by the 30-plus inches of snow in the Treasure Valley.

Bentz said that stores, including Walmart and Albertson’s, have closed due to the fear of roof collapse and his district is also facing shortages of salt, snow shovels and snow rakes. In addition, water is backing up behind ice dams

“It is hoped that help can be found to remove the ice dams, prepare for flooding, and restore access to county and state highways,” Bentz wrote in a prepared statement.