‘Pick’ sniffs out China White

WALLA WALLA, Washington – Walla Walla narcotics K-9 pick sniffed out heroin at Postal Annex in Walla Walla Tuesday morning. Pick and his handler were making a routine “sniff” of packages there when Pick alerted on a package. It was seized and turned over to narcotics detectives.

After a warrant was issued, the package was opened and detectives found a stuffed animal containing approximately four ounces of suspected China White heroin. Police Information Officer Tim Bennett says further investigation led to the identification of a College Place resident who attempted to mail the package to an address in California.

Although she had used the alias of Mara Rodriguez when she attempted to ship the package, officers identified her as Luz S. Leon, 37. She did not answer repeated knocks on her door, so her residence at 104 S.E. 12th St. was placed under surveillance while a second warrant was sought.

Leon was arrested when she came outside to take a garbage can to the curb. The second warrant arrived and detectives searched her home, where they found an additional four ounces of suspected heroin, an estimated three ounces of suspected methamphetamine, $832 in cash, and a sawed-off shotgun.

Leon is under investigation for one count of delivery of heroin, two counts of possession with intent to deliver (heroin and methamphetamine), and possession of a short-barrel shotgun. All of those charges are felonies. She also had outstanding warrants for her arrest from previous encounters with law enforcement.

“This is the largest seizure of heroin in the area for many years,” Bennett wrote. “The street value of the heroin is conservatively estimated at about $12,000, providing roughly 450 dosage units for an addict. The methamphetamine has an estimated value of $5,000.