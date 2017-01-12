Icy roads spread police thin

PENDLETON, Oregon – The Pendleton Police Department responded to 92 calls Tuesday when the snow storm peaked. Police Chief Stuart Roberts tells KUMA News that of those, 30 were traffic accidents. One of the biggest headaches was truckers coming off the interstate into town to chain up. Roberts said they ended up jack-knifing and blocking traffic.

“We had multiple incidents of that very issue,” he said. “Virtually every main thoroughfare we have in town was blocked at some point with a spun out or jack-knifed truck which causes traffic to back up, causes people to make unsafe maneuvers, and causes a lot of frustration.”

Police also had to address traffic problems on the viaduct and heading into Riverside on Highway 11. Roberts says having officers dealing with backed up traffic also caused his department to be hard pressed to respond to serious calls.

“It just plugged everything up,” he said. “We couldn’t hardly move anything. It took every officer I had on duty to try to get that cleared and we still had ongoing calls for service that we continued to have to try to break away from traffic control to try to get them to issues. We had a couple of domestic issues during the day that were fairly significant.”