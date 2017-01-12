City stopped plowing long ago

PENDLETON, Oregon – City crews have been busy spreading gravel this week. Public Works Director Bob Patterson says they have used 600 tons of gravel so far this winter. He also says there’s a good reason that the city doesn’t plow the streets. That was tried last in 1993.

“We did South Main, Tutuilla, Despain, and a few other streets through town,” he recalled. “At that time we didn’t have a pre-notification or anything in place.”

Patterson said that meant that driveways were blocked and shoveled sidewalks were buried.

“Citizens fronting those streets were extremely vocal, and not happy about digging out cars, driveways, their sidewalks, and wanted the city to come back and dig them out,” he said.

The complaints clinched it. Cities that do plow have parking restrictions on snow days, and still field complaints from citizens. Patterson said that the plowed snow also created berms of snow that created visibility issues for motorists at intersections.

He said that people need to be prepared and have the proper traction devices for their vehicles.