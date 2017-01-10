Weather doesn’t daunt legislators

SALEM, Oregon – The Oregon Legislature met for swearing-in ceremonies yesterday, but it almost didn’t happen because of the winter weather pummeling the state. Senate President Peter Courtney applauded members of the Senate for navigating snow and ice to come from all corners of the state to Salem.

“For the life of me I would not have attempted what many of you attempted to get here,” he said.

Flight cancellations due to the weather meant many senators had to drive over mountain passes to get to the capitol. As a matter of fact, the choir that was supposed to sing the National Anthem couldn’t make it. An Oregon State Police trooper was given 15 minutes notice that she would fill in for them.

“That’s what you call ‘adapt, adjust, overcome,'” Courtney said of her unanticipated solo.