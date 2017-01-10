Weather Delays and Cancellations.

llowhawk Tribal Health CenUpdated 6:15AM

DELAYS:

Touchet Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast UPDATE

Dixie Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart

College Place Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Breakfast. No before school activities. UPDATE

Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Mercer/Sonova routes meet at 100 Hundred Circles Shop at 9:30

Prescott Sch. Dist.: Buses on snow routes. on time

BMCC Pendleton campus 2-Hour delay. All other campuses on time

3-R’S Schools will begin at 9:30

Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center open at 10AM

Athena-Weston School District

CLOSURES:

Helix School District

Pendleton School District

Pilot Rock School District

Kayak early morning bus routes cancelled