Weather Delays and Cancellations.

Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center Updated 6:15AM
DELAYS:
Touchet Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast UPDATE
Dixie Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM Headstart
College Place Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Breakfast. No before school activities. UPDATE
Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Mercer/Sonova routes meet at 100 Hundred Circles Shop at 9:30
Prescott Sch. Dist.: Buses on snow routes. on time
BMCC Pendleton campus 2-Hour delay. All other campuses on time
3-R’S Schools will begin at 9:30
Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center open at 10AM
Athena-Weston School District
CLOSURES:
Helix School District
Pendleton School District
Pilot Rock School District
Kayak early morning bus routes cancelled
