Officer escapes injury after being rammed

WALLA WALLA, Washington – A Walla Walla Police Department patrol officer escaped serious injury Sunday night when a vehicle intentionally struck his police car head-on on West Sumach, according to WWPD Information Officer Tim Bennett. The suspects were taken into custody following an 11-minute pursuit that ended in Umatilla County.

Bennett reports that Officer Paul Green observed a pickup pulling a utility trailer with no lights.

“As Green drove east on Sumach Street from Fifth Avenue, he observed the vehicle driving towards him from the intersection of Fourth Avenue,” Bennett wrote. “When the vehicle got closer, the suspect accelerated and rammed into the front of the patrol vehicle, forcing the patrol vehicle back and off to the side of the roadway.”

Green fired at the suspect vehicle, which continued south before leaving the city southbound on Third Avenue. WWPD was assisted by the Milton-Freewater Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and the Walla Walla and Umatilla County deputy sheriffs.

The pursuit ended when the driver of the vehicle crashed into a ditch in the area of Elliot Road. The driver, Jason G. N. Barnes, 32, of Walla Walla was arrested when he tried to flee on foot. His passenger, Jessica D. Grigsby, 35, was also arrested and did not attempt to escape.

Both suspects had multiple warrants for their arrests and complained of minor injuries from the crash. The vehicle they were driving had been reported stolen earlier.

Bennett says that Barnes was previously arrested for attempting to elude police in 2014, and has a lengthy arrest record in the area. Both suspects were lodged in Umatilla County Jail for Oregon warrants that were out for their arrests. They face multiple charges resulting from the vehicular assault on the officer and the pursuit. WWPD is continuing to investigate and will send its report to the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.