Kidnapping leads to deadly crash

ONTARIO, Oregon – A kidnapping ended in a fatal crash in Ontario Monday morning. Police responded to reports of a woman being stabbed and taken against her will in a convenience store parking lot at about 6:45 a.m. Police followed the driver of the suspect Dodge pickup through the city and south onto Highway 201.

Oregon State Police reports the truck’s driver crossed the center line and hit a northbound Ford SUV head-on. That crash killed the driver of the SUV. His passenger and the suspected kidnapper, Anthony Montwheeler of Nampa, Idaho, were seriously injured. The woman who was allegedly kidnapped was found dead inside the pickup. It’s not known if she died of stab wounds or as a result of the crash at this time.

Highway 201 was closed for several hours for the investigation. The Ontario Police Department, OSP, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Malheur County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash. OSP is leading the investigation.