Governor delivers State of the State

SALEM, Oregon – Gov. Kate Brown was sworn in for her first elected term as the head of the state. She outlined her agenda for the 2017 legislative session during her inauguration speech, known as the State of the State Address. She said the state has come a long way, but the journey continues.

“We still have more work to do,” she said.

That work includes bipartisan support to fund a transportation package, jobs creation programs, expansion of health care for all Oregon children – all while trying to fill a $1.7 billion dollar shortfall in the budget.

Meanwhile, House Republican Leader Mike McLane of Powell Butte said the governor’s words about bipartisanship are encouraging, but added that Democrats need to embrace bipartisanship not only when it’s convenient, but also when it’s difficult.

Brown took the oath of office after defeating Republican challenger Dr. Bud Pierce in November. She first ascended to office in February 2015, when former governor John Kitzhaber resigned during an ethics scandal. Brown was required by law to run for election to fill out the remaining two years of Kitzhaber’s fifth term.