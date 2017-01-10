Gorge and Blues are travel trouble spots

PORTLAND, Oregon – Conditions on Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge and over the Blue Mountains remain difficult for drivers.

“The gorge is still a mess unfortunately,” Dave Thompson of the Oregon Department of Transportation said. “We’re still requiring chains in the gorge.”

Thompson said that the high winds are playing havoc with the snow both in the gorge and in the Blue Mountains. Thompson said that on the stretch of I-84 between Pendleton and Ontario, closures are the rule rather than the exception.

“As soon as we get a number of trucks crashing there in that area between Pendleton and Ontario, we literally have to close the road to keep everybody else from sitting out there and waiting,” he said.

In addition, chains are required on all vehicles through the gorge from Troutdale to Hood River. Thompson said the plows are working, but they were stymied by ice, snow and winds.

“We have been plowing and sanding and de-icing when that’s appropriate, but with the strong winds, the ice forms right behind the truck,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to remain at or near freezing for most of the week and more snow is forecast tomorrow.