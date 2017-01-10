Cancellations and delays for 1-11-17

UPDATED AT 9:37 PM 1-10-17

CANCELED

Echo School District

Helix School District

Hermiston School District (no activity bus runs)

Ione School District

Milton-Freewater Unified School District

Morrow County School District

Pendleton School District

Pilot Rock School District

Stanfield School District

Umatilla School District

Walla Walla School District

Lifeways Day Treatment, Pendleton

ECSE Preschool Classes are canceled in Milton-Freewater, Morrow County, Pendleton, Punkin Center in Hermiston, Umatilla school districts.

DELAYED

College Place School District (2-hour delay)

Dayton School District (2-hour delay)

Dixie School District (2-hour delay)

Paterson School District (2-hour delay)

Prescott School District (2-hour delay)

Touchet School District (2-hour delay)

Umatilla County non-emergency offices (2-hour delay)

Umatilla and Morrow Circuit Courts (open at 10 a.m.)

Waitsburg School District (2-hour delay)

OTHER

Oregon Department of Human Services in Ontario (Malheur County) is closed until further notice. Heavy snowfall has created structural safety issues with the building. Staff members were evacuated Tuesday morning.