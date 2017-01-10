Cancellations and delays for 1-11-17

UPDATED AT 9:37 PM 1-10-17
CANCELED
Echo School District
Helix School District
Hermiston School District (no activity bus runs)
Ione School District
Milton-Freewater Unified School District
Morrow County School District
Pendleton School District
Pilot Rock School District
Stanfield School District
Umatilla School District
Walla Walla School District
Lifeways Day Treatment, Pendleton
ECSE Preschool Classes are canceled in Milton-Freewater, Morrow County, Pendleton, Punkin Center in Hermiston, Umatilla school districts.
DELAYED
College Place School District (2-hour delay)
Dayton School District (2-hour delay)
Dixie School District (2-hour delay)
Paterson School District (2-hour delay)
Prescott School District (2-hour delay)
Touchet School District (2-hour delay)
Umatilla County non-emergency offices (2-hour delay)
Umatilla and Morrow Circuit Courts (open at 10 a.m.)
Waitsburg School District (2-hour delay)
OTHER
Oregon Department of Human Services in Ontario (Malheur County) is closed until further notice. Heavy snowfall has created structural safety issues with the building. Staff members were evacuated Tuesday morning.
