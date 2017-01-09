Wintry weather will continue

PENDLETON, Oregon – The snowflake icon figures in the coming week on the National Weather Service at Pendleton’s forecast. After today and tomorrow’s highs breaking the freezing mark, the chill will return as well.

Snow is considered likely on Tuesday, with a chance of snow forecast Wednesday. After a cloudy but snow-less respite Thursday and Friday, the NWS predicts that next weekend will hold a chance of snow once again. Highs from Wednesday on will be in the 20s, and lows will be 27 tonight, 18 tomorrow night and then around 11 for Wednesday and Thursday.

The long-range forecast indicates winter will hang around.

“We’re looking for temperatures to be below normal for the month of January,” Meteorologist Dennis Hull said. “More cold than warm days. Precipitation will be near to above normal for the month.”