Winter throws a one-two punch

Two winter storms hit the region over the weekend, forcing road closures and causing hazardous driving conditions. Interstate 84 between Pendleton and Ontario was closed numerous times in both directions. The wind-whipped snow caused white-out conditions, forcing the Oregon Department of Transportation to close all state highways in Union County. At times, snow plows were only able to move at five miles per hour.

The west side of the state was not any better. Hundreds of flights at Portland International Airport were cancelled and the roads were treacherous. The NBA postponed the Blazers-Pistons game Saturday night, moved to Sunday, and the Gonzaga game at the University of Portland was postponed with a new date not yet announced.

Oregon State Police troopers worked nonstop throughout the adverse driving conditions.

“At midday Sunday, we had responded to over 750 traffic incidents,” Capt. Bill Fugate said. “Those included crashes, hazards, disabled vehicles. That was statewide numbers.”

Fugate said that drivers need to slow down and be aware of chain or traction tire requirements before they set out. Most of the problems throughout the state were due to drivers going too fast for conditions.

“A lot of people think that since the speed limit’s 55, let’s say, that driving 55 is acceptable in this weather, when really it’s not,” he said. “Reduce your speed down to half of that and leave plenty of following distance.”