Walden optimistic for first 100 days

WASHINGTON, District of Columbia – With a Republican in the White House and GOP majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) says that the last two terms saw Republican lawmakers working against a president of the opposing party, so this is a big difference. He has plans.

“With one-party control, basically, right now, we’ll probably defer to see what the president ‘s 100-day agenda is,” he said. “A lot of that will be, I think, regulations that were onerous.”

He says changes are coming.

“We will deal with the problems with Obama Care and repeal that and begin on the replacement process,” he said. “I think you’re going to see more activity on energy.”

Walden said with new technology involving fracking, he believes the U.S. could become not just independent from other energy producing nations, but could become an exporter as well.