Lawmakers begin Organizational Days

SALEM, Oregon – The next session of the Oregon Legislature doesn’t begin until Feb. 1, but Sen. Bill Hansell (R-Athena) says a big part of it starts today as newly-elected lawmakers take their oath of office.

“Of course, in the House of Representatives, that’s everybody,” he said. “In the Senate, that’ll be about half of us. I’ll take my oath of office.”

Gov. Kate Brown will give her state of the state address to the newly-sworn-in lawmakers. Hansell says that’s just one of the activities today.

“We’ll have a full morning of activities,” he said. “A lot of it is traditional, but a lot of it will be very important too, as far as getting ready to start the new session.”

Throughout the week, there are many meetings for the lawmakers, including training on how to be a good legislator. Rep. Greg Barreto (R-Cove) says it’s etiquette between colleagues from different parties.

“You know, how you treat one another,” he said. “Focus more on the issues, the legislation. Don’t make things personal.”

Barreto says the training isn’t limited to how to treat their peers.

“It’s about how you treat your staff, how you instruct them on their duties, and the importance of letting them know what your expectations are,” he said.

Barreto said Republican and Democrat caucuses will be held during the week as well. Both parties will be determining their priorities and discussing what their rival party members are doing.