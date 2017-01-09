Brown wants to protect Affordable Care Act

SALEM, Oregon – Gov. Kate Brown is attempting to keep Congress from repealing the Affordable Care Act. She has done that in the form of a letter to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

In the letter, Brown highlights Oregon’s successes with Obama Care. She urges Congress not to roll back healthcare coverage. In the letter, Brown says that more than 95 percent of the adults and 98 percent of children now have health care coverage, and the state’s coordinated care model has improved the quality of care while holding down costs.

Brown says she hopes Congress will concentrate on fixing the shortcomings of the Affordable Care Act, but refrain from dismantling it.

Since the act started, 550,000 Oregonians have been covered.