OSP says stay home

PORTLAND, Oregon – The Oregon State Police reports Sunday late morning that over the past 36 hours troopers have responded to more than 750 traffic incidents throughout Oregon. Those include 91 road hazards, 266 disabled vehicles and 394 reported crashes. Most of the incidents were weather related.

“Fortunately no lives were lost, but we are still urging motorists safe travels during this storm,” a statement from OSP reads.

First and foremost, OSP warns that if traveling is not essential, just say where you are. If it is necessary, check the travel conditions and chain requirements before departing. Motorists are urged to take their time and slow down.

If your vehicle becomes disabled do not stop in the roadway. Troopers ask that you do everything within your power to get it off of the roadway and leave a note explaining when you intend to remove it. A vehicle presenting a hazard to other motorists can be towed immediately. Otherwise, owners have 24 hours after a vehicle is tagged to remove it.

“Put the distractions away,” the release states. “Pull over to use handheld electronic devices, ask a passenger to help or wait until you arrive at your destination to use them.”

OSP advises motorists to be well rested before they travel and carry emergency supplies in case they get stuck inside the vehicles. Wear safety restraints and ensure your passengers are properly restrained as well.

A few images from traffic incidents: https://youtu.be/578lAcTMYCw