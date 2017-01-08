Ice storm warning issued

PENDLETON, Oregon – The National Weather Service says the second storm system moving across the area today will produce a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Significant snow and ice accumulations are expected across the area. In addition, winds will be gusty at times creating areas of blowing snow in the Grande Ronde Valley and surrounding mountains.

The locations to be impacted include Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, Dayton, Waitsburg and Walla Walla. The wintry precipitation will develop late this morning and continue into tonight. Freezing rain is expected with the possibility of some sleet. The snow and ice will make roadways hazardous. Ice accumulations may cause downed tree limbs and power lines today.

Temperatures will begin in the lower 20s and rise into the upper 20s and low 30s by tonight.

Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Watch out for snapped power lines and falling tree branches.

