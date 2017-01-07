URGENT UPDATE FROM ODOT

Weather conditions continue to worsen and ALL STATE HIGHWAYS IN UNION COUNTY ARE CLOSED, including I-84, due to blizzard condition creating zero visibility, snow drifts across the roadway and slippery, unsafe conditions. Highway closures are likely to continue through the evening.

In some areas snow plows are not able to travel faster than 5 mph, making it impossible to keep roads passable. Other routes are unsafe even for plows at this time. Travelers are warned to find a safe place to wait out the storm, fill up gas tanks and be prepared to stay put through the evening.

If you do head out on highways in the Union County area, it is likely you will be stranded without hope of rescue until the storm passes. STAY HOME. STAY SAFE.