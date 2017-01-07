Snow forces road closures

From ODOT:

Several highways in Eastern Oregon are shut down due to high winds, blowing snow, near zero visibility and deep snow drifts in many areas.

Current closures include: I-84 between Pendleton and Ontario (Exit 216-374); Cove Highway (OR237 – Union Co.) between Island City and Cove (MP 0-12); Pyles Canyon (OR237 – Union Co.) between Union and North Powder (MP 17-32); Medical Springs Hwy (OR 203 – Union Co.) between Union and Medical Springs (MP 0-22); the Wallowa Lake Highways (OR82 – Union Co.) between Island City and Elgin (MP 2-20); and OR78 (Harney Co.) between Crane and Burns Junction.

ODOT is working on getting stranded motorists on OR82 home before dark. Snow plows and crews are out in force working 12 hours shifts, 24/7. Near white-out conditions, blowing snow and snow drifts are creating conditions too hazardous for motorists.

Current forecasts for high winds and more snow will likely result in extended closure of these routes. ODOT will open roadways when conditions improve. Travelers are advised to stay home or in a safe place until the storm passes.

Don’t follow detour routes given by GPS navigation devices onto unfamiliar roadways. County, forest and other local routes are typically in worse condition than state highways. Many non-state routes are not serviced in winter time.