Weekend brings more winter conditions

PENDLETON, Oregon – Two weather systems will move across the area this weekend bringing another round of accumulating snows to the region. The National Weather Service says among the areas to be impacted are Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, Connell, Prosser, the Tri-Cities, Dayton, Waitsburg, Walla Walla, the Grande Ronde Valley and surrounding mountains.

Ice accumulations of up to one-quarter of an inch and snow accumulations are expected to be between two to five inches.

Light snow will develop midday Saturday and will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. There will be a brief lull in the precipitation Saturday night.

Steady precipitation will re-develop Sunday in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain. It will continue into Sunday night.

The snow and ice will make roadways hazardous. Ice accumulations may also caused downed trees and power lines.

Winds will come from the north at five to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures will begin in the lower 20s and rise to the upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday evening. The snow level will rise from the basin floor to 1,000 feet on Sunday.