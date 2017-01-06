Out with the cold, in with the flu

The flu season for Oregon and Washington is in full swing. Health officials say it has reached epidemic proportions in Washington. So far 13 people are confirmed to have died from the flu there, and that number is expected to rise. In Oregon, there have been no infant deaths because of the flu, but there have been numerous hospitalizations throughout the state. Oregon Public Health does not track adult deaths due to influenza.

The flu is impacting health in Umatilla County as well. UCo Health Promotion and Prevention Supervisor Sarah Williams says the season came early and isn’t leaving quickly.

“We anticipate that it will continue to rise over the next several weeks,” she said. “Flu season in Umatilla County typically peaks in late January to early February. We’re a little bit earlier than normal.”

Williams says most of the flu in Oregon is Influenza A, and flu shots seem to be working in fighting that strain. Meanwhile UCo Health (formerly known as the Umatilla County Public Health Department) has plenty of the vaccine on hand and , for the first time ever, is ready to deliver it to businesses.

“We are happy to provide flu vaccine,” she said. “If employers are looking to get employees vaccinated, we’re happy to come to them. We have a ton of vaccine and we want it to be in people and not in our fridge.”

Williams said the UCo Health offices in Pendleton and Hermiston are able to go anywhere within the county to provide vaccinations. To schedule a visit or for more information call the office in Pendleton at 541-278-5432 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.