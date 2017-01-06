Hansell will pay his raise forward

ATHENA, Oregon – While Gov. Kate Brown’s budget slashes services throughout the state, it also includes a 2.75 percent raise for legislators. Sen. Bill Hansell (R-Athena) says the raise can’t be turned down because it is not part of any package that goes through the Oregon Legislature. Since he has to take it, he plans to give it away.

“I plan to donate it to the Pendleton Salvation Army,” he tells KUMA News. “I’m so impressed with all that they do of service to those less fortunate.”

Hansell says no legislator does it for the money. Instead they serve because they desire to help Oregonians. Therefore, at a time when finances are tight throughout the state, he says passing the raise on to those less fortunate is a good option.

“In the governor’s budget, she’s closing the mental health facility in Junction City. “There are other cutbacks. Real people are going to lose real jobs.”

Hansell will not be alone in refusing the pay hike, which will amount to a little more than $600 a year. Two Bend lawmakers – Sen. Tim Knopp and Rep. Knute Buehler, both Republicans, are also donating theirs to charity if they can’t find a way to get the raise eliminated.

Oregon legislators currently earn $23,568 a year which equals $140 for each day they are in session.