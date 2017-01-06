Five bodies found in suspicious fire

HUBBARD, Oregon – Five bodies have been found in the debris of a home near Hubbard that was destroyed by fire earlier this week. There are two adults and three children, which matches the makeup of the Kroeker family. They were the residents of the home. The Oregon State Police Medical Examiner will determine the identities.

“We have one adult male, one adult female and three children located inside of the residence,” Marion County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Baldridge said.

Investigators are still learning more about what happened.

“We are peeling this back layer by layer, and as we get further into the home, we’re finding out more and more,” he said. “We are just not ready to comment yet on what we found, but, of course, as those facts become available and we determine exactly what kind of case we have here, we will do our best to make that publicly available.”

A shop, a detached garage and the home were all burned. Keith and Erin Kroeker had three children, twin 10-year-old sons and a 7-year-old daughter. While investigators say the fire is suspicious, they do not appear to be looking for a suspect.

“We do not believe there’s any immediate danger to the public,” Baldridge said.

The on-scene investigation is expected to be wrapped up today.